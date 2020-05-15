Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zomato to layoff around 13 pc employees due to COVID-19 impact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:36 IST
Zomato to layoff around 13 pc employees due to COVID-19 impact

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato on Friday said it is going to layoff around 13 per cent of its workforce on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company has around 4,000 employees in different roles.

In a blog post, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said multiple aspects of the company's business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. "While we continue to build a more focussed Zomato, we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees. We owe all our colleagues a challenging work environment, but we won't be able to offer that to around 13 per cent of our workforce going forward," he added.

Everyone who is impacted will get invites for a zoom call with the leadership team within the next 24 hours, he said. Goyal said he along with COO and co-founder Gaurav Gupta and CEO Food Delivery Mohit Gupta would  be getting on video calls over the next couple of days with impacted employees to walk them through the next steps and help find them jobs as soon as possible.

On the financial support to these employees, he said: "All our employees who no longer have any work at Zomato, will continue to be with us at 50 per cent salary for the next 6 months. During this time, outside of the handover period of 1-2 weeks, we expect these folks to spend 100 per cent of their time and energy towards looking for jobs outside of Zomato". Goyal also said the company will provide them  outplacement support and also health insurance for 6 months or as soon as they find another job.

Previously allocated employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) will continue to vest during this period of 6 months, he added. Goyal also said,"Starting June, I am proposing a temporary reduction in pay for the entire organisation. Lower cuts are being proposed for people with lower salaries, and higher cuts (up to 50 per cent) for people with higher salaries".

Zomato expects these cuts to be discontinued as soon as the economy starts getting back on track. "I foresee and hope this to be around 6 months from now," he added..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi min asks Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook to act on 'hate campaigns' against Dalits, women

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter were being used to slander people belonging to marginalised castes as well as women, and asked their management to take action against those ru...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after COVID-19 closure - sources

Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure of the key transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, three sources told Reuters.President Edgar Lungu had shut the border on Sunday afte...

UK-EU Brexit talks deadlocked as clock ticks down

Talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship in the wake of Brexit have ground to a near-standstill despite the urgency for progress before a summit next month. The UKs chief negotiator, David Frost, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020