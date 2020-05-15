Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt releases Rs 2,800 crore towards assistance to 50 lakh farmers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:53 IST
AP govt releases Rs 2,800 crore towards assistance to 50 lakh farmers

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday released Rs 2,800 crore asinvestment incentive ahead of the kharif season under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, benefitting nearly 50 lakh farmers. Under the scheme, farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per annum in three phases, the first being Rs 7,500, followed by Rs 4,000 as second instalment to be released in October and the final instalment of Rs 2,000 will be credited on Sankranti in January, an official release said.

The release said 49.44 lakh farmers would be benefitted. The amount to be credited in the first instalment is Rs 3,675 crore.

A sum of Rs 2,000 was already credited into farmers accounts in April and the remaining Rs 5,500 would be given on May 15 for the current fiscal, an official release had earlier said. The scheme is extended to tenant farmers, endowment lands and assigned lands as well.

"Even in the times of corona (COVID-19), we have ensured that the Marketing Department could log a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and farmers could get the MSP even for crops that do not come under MSP purview and perishable goods.. Thiswas done because of the Market Stabilization Fund created to check such market fluctuations and ensure MSP to the farmers," the release quoted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as saying.

The Chief Minister said over 10,500 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be set up which will serve as a one-stop shop to all agriculture and allied fields immensely benefitting the farmers, by May end. From quality seeds to fertilizers and pesticides all the requirements of the farmer would be available in RBKs.

The Agriculture Assistant will help the farmer in advising on soil testing, crop pattern and marketing while Market intelligence will play a big role from sowing to selling. Labs would be set up in a three tier level.

The facility of e-crop will be extended which will look after farm loans, MSP. All these facilities and more will be available at RBKs, he said. PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...

No athlete would like competing without fans but organisers can make their choice: World Athletics chief Coe

No athlete would prefer to compete without spectators, World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe said on Friday but left it on organisers to decide whether to let in fans or keep them out when the sport resumes in August. The WA on Tuesday anno...

Pondy health officials rue lax adherence to COVID-19 norms

Puducherry, May 15 PTI The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases here to seven with three more testing positive for the infection causes concern, top health officials said on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Health secretary Prashanth Kumar Pa...

Migrant workers walk thousands of kms in scorching heat to reach their native places in UP

Braving the scorching heat, migrant workers from Jammu walked thousands of kilometres to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the government of ignoring their predicament. With all their possessions slung over their shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020