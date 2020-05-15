Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NBS says country has generated N338.94 billion from VAT

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:01 IST
Nigeria: NBS says country has generated N338.94 billion from VAT
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nigerianstat)

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of Nigeria said that the country has generated N338.94 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first quarter of the year (Q1'20), according to a news report Vanguard.

This represents a 15.66 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise when compared to N293.04 billion generated in the corresponding period of last year. It also shows a 9.9 percent increase quarter-on-quarter, against N308.48 billion generated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The NBS disclosed this in its Sectoral Distribution of VAT Report for Q1'20.

The report showed that professional services generated the highest amount of VAT overtaking 'Other Manufacturing' sector which has been in the top position of VAT generation over the years.

According to the Bureau, Professional Services generated the highest amount of VAT with N38.30 billion generated and closely followed by Other Manufacturing generating N37.37 billion.

Commercial and Trading generated N17.19 billion while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Textile and Garment Industry and Local Government Councils with N61.83 million, N306.05 million, and N319.04 million generated respectively.

The report noted, "Out of the total amounted generated in Q1'20, N172.67 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N93.67 billion was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N72.59 billion was generated as Nigeria Customs Service.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC postpones summer vacation by five-weeks, decides to function till June 19

The Supreme Court, which has been hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing from March 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday decided to postpone its summer vacation by five weeks and declared that it would remain functional from Ma...

U.S. to stockpile vaccine candidates as trials continue -health secretary

The U.S. government plans to stockpile hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines that are under development to combat the novel coronavirus with the goal of having one or more vaccines ready to deploy by the end of the year, the health secr...

SC rejects plea seeking closure of liquor shops during lockdown

The Supreme Court Friday rejected a plea seeking closure of liquor shops across the country during the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic observing that it has been filed only for publicity. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao also dismi...

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania to cargo after COVID-19 closure

Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday for cargo after a five-day closure of the transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, but people were not allowed to cross, a provincial minister told Reuters.Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020