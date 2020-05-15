Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon c.bank denies currency manipulation after arrest order

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:23 IST
Lebanon c.bank denies currency manipulation after arrest order

Lebanon's central bank denied on Friday that it had played a role in exchange rate market manipulation and disclosed its foreign currency transactions to officials in response to an arrest warrant issued for one of its directors. Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has come under fire for the collapse of the Lebanese pound, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab holding him responsible in a rare public rebuke that prompted Salameh to say he was subject to a "systematic campaign" of attack.

Financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim ordered the arrest of the central bank's director of monetary operations, Mazen Hamdan, for alleged exchange rate manipulation, state news agency NNA reported late on Thursday. Hamdan was arrested on Thursday and is being held pending an investigation, according to security sources. The prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment on the arrest order, details of which have not been released.

The NNA report gave no further details of the accusation against Hamdan. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Hamdan or a lawyer representing him. In a statement, the central bank said records of its transactions with exchange dealers were being provided to the prosecutor and make clear there was no foul play.

"It is evident...that contrary to what has been rumoured, there was no manipulation in the money exchange market as a result of the operations of Banque du Liban," the statement said. Lebanon has cracked down on foreign exchange dealers who have allegedly violated an agreed selling price for dollars set at 3,200 pounds by the central bank, arresting several dealers and the head of their union, prompting an open-ended strike by exchange bureaus.

The pound has tumbled by more than half against the dollar since October amid a severe dollar crunch and broad financial crisis that has decimated foreign inflows and seen commercial banks sever Lebanese from their hard currency savings. Dollars have in recent weeks been changing hands at rates above 4,000 pounds on a black market, with informal transactions taking place outside the shut exchange bureaus, often via discrete meetings arranged by phone to avoid security forces.

The central bank has maintained an official rate of 1,507.5 pounds for importers of wheat, fuel and medicine. The central bank said in its statement on Friday it would continue to inject dollars into the economy to maintain an exchange rate of 3,200 pounds for imports, with the aim of reducing food prices that have soared.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery shops open in Hubli amid coronavirus lockdown, prices soared

As jewellery shops in Hubli opened on Friday amid coronavirus lockdown, jewellers are finding it difficult to purchase gold due to suspension of export amid the lockdown. Speaking to ANI, a jewellery shop owner said, Prices have soared up. ...

Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

Brazils health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsona...

White House's Kudlow floats cutting U.S. corporate tax rate in half

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday floated the idea of cutting the corporate tax rate in half for U.S. companies who bring their operations back from other countries.Why not provide a 50 discount for the corporate tax rate ...

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

Scientists and researchers are working at breakneck speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020