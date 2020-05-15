Enough foodgrains stock in warehouses across India for free supply to 8 cr migrants: Centre

The Union Food Ministry on Friday said enough foodgrains stock has been positioned in 2,122 warehouses across the country for free distribution to 8 crore migrants. As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, the government on Thursday announced free 5 kg rice or wheat per person and 1 kg chana per family to 8 crore migrants who neither do have a ration card. About Rs, 3,500 crores will be spent for this intervention by the central government. "As and when the state governments/UTs requisition foodgrains under the scheme, FCI will deliver the required quantities immediately for further distribution to the beneficiaries," the ministry said in a statement

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made all arrangements to deliver foodgrains under this program and has positioned sufficient stocks in every state and union territory, it said

For meeting the requirements in any part of the country, stocks have been positioned in 2,122 warehouses spread across the length and breadth of the country, including islands of Andaman and Lakshadweep, the ministry said. Foodgrain stocks in consuming states/UTs are being regularly replenished through movement of stocks from producing areas by rail, road and sea routes, it added.