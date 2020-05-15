Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train carrying 496 people arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:52 IST
Special train carrying 496 people arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

A special train carrying 496 people from New Delhi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,503 people boarded the train in New Delhi and the rest of the passengers got down at Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hijli (Kharagpur), an East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson said.

A number of people who bought tickets for the fully air-conditioned train did not turn up, he said. The returnees were stamped with indelible ink mentioning the quarantine period on their right hand after arrival.

The 496 passengers who deboarded at Bhubaneswar underwent screening, officials said, adding that this was the first such train to arrive here from the national capital. Security personnel were deployed to guide the passengers wile moving out of the platform, they said.

Among the passengers were children and a pregnant woman, officials said. "Arrangements have been made for their onward journey, a senior railway official said.

State officials present at the railway station verified the particulars of the returnees as all of them are required to remain in home quarantine. Several buses and app-based cabs were also arranged for the returnees to take them to their respective destinations.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycle brigade system to monitor violation of home quarantine: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a motorcycle brigade system is being introduced in the state to ensure that people follow home quarantine guidelines. Police personal in bikes will visit those in home quarantines to chec...

COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark in Bihar, Patna reports 100th case

Bihar breached the four-digit-mark in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday when 19 people tested positive for the disease and took the tally in the state to 1,018, an official said here. According to Principal Secretary, He...

Tata Chemicals Q4 PAT down 48 pc to Rs 198 cr

Tata Chemicals on Friday reported a 48 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT during the quarter ended March 2020 at Rs 198 crore. The companys PAT in the corresponding quarter a year ago stood at Rs 383 crore, Tata Chemicals...

Many things that pandemic taught will become permanent: Trai chief

Trai chairman RS Sharma on Friday said that many things like the role of technology that the coronavirus pandemic has taught the country will become permanent. Sharma said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will look at all the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020