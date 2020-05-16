Bisleri Partners with Zomato and Dunzo for direct home delivery services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bisleri International Pvt Ltd has tied up with online delivery partner Zomato and delivery app Dunzo to ensure safe doorstep delivery of Bisleri products to the consumers. The collaboration with delivery service providers is an extension of Bisleri's Direct-to-home campaign to facilitate uninterrupted supply of Bisleri mineral water, Bisleri Vedica, Mountain water from the Himalayas, Bisleri Soda and range of fizzy fruit drinks - Limonata, Fonzo and Spyci to the consumers. "We are very happy to partner with leading delivery service providers who will help scale up our servicing ability and ensure consumers have access to the range of products from Bisleri at their homes. There is a growing demand for mineral water and fruit based drinks during summer and we are leveraging all distribution channels and delivery partners to enable safe and seamless doorstep delivery of our products," said Angelo George, CEO Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, while speaking about the association. Zomato has started home delivering Bisleri products in 38 cities including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Dunzo home deliveries will be live in Chennai, Jaipur, South Delhi and Mumbai in the next few days. Consumers can search for Bisleri mineral water, Bisleri Vedica, Bisleri Soda and fizzy fruit drinks - Fonzo, Limonata and Spyci in the app and the available packs will get displayed.

