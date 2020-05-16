Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL98 BIZ-LD ECO-PACKAGE-FM Govt unleashes bold reforms; to raise FDI in defence production; open coal, mineral mining New Delhi: In bold reforms aimed at boosting sagging economy, the government on Saturday announced an easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining. DEL64 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-FM-DEFENCE FM announces hike in FDI in defence production; ban on certain imports of defence weapons New Delhi: To boost Make in India in defence production, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports.

DEL80 BIZ-FM-ECO PACKAGE-LD DISCOMS Discoms in UTs to be privatised: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will be privatised. DEL75 BIZ-FM-ECO PACKAGE-SPACE Govt opens space sector for private players New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced giving the private sector a role in India's space programme, including in satellites, launches and space-based services.

DEL57 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-FM-MINING FM unveils reforms in mineral mining sector New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime. DEL55 BIZ-ECO PACKAGE-FM-COAL Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly on the sector.

DCM9 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-MRO Govt to take steps to make India MRO hub: Sitharaman New Delhi: Announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft. DCM8 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-PASWAN MIGRANTS Distribute free ration to 8 cr migrants within 15 days: Centre to States New Delhi: As hundreds of migrants continue to travel a long distance in this COVID-19 crisis, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday appealed to state governments to immediately lift food grains and pulses from the godowns and distribute them for free within a fortnight to 8 crore migrants who neither have centre nor state ration card.