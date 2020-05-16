Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:35 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL98 BIZ-LD ECO-PACKAGE-FM Govt unleashes bold reforms; to raise FDI in defence production; open coal, mineral mining New Delhi: In bold reforms aimed at boosting sagging economy, the government on Saturday announced an easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining. DEL64 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-FM-DEFENCE FM announces hike in FDI in defence production; ban on certain imports of defence weapons New Delhi: To boost Make in India in defence production, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports.

DEL80 BIZ-FM-ECO PACKAGE-LD DISCOMS Discoms in UTs to be privatised: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will be privatised. DEL75 BIZ-FM-ECO PACKAGE-SPACE Govt opens space sector for private players New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced giving the private sector a role in India's space programme, including in satellites, launches and space-based services.

DEL57 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-FM-MINING FM unveils reforms in mineral mining sector New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime. DEL55 BIZ-ECO PACKAGE-FM-COAL Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly on the sector.

DCM9 BIZ-ECO-PACKAGE-MRO Govt to take steps to make India MRO hub: Sitharaman New Delhi: Announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft. DCM8 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-PASWAN MIGRANTS Distribute free ration to 8 cr migrants within 15 days: Centre to States New Delhi: As hundreds of migrants continue to travel a long distance in this COVID-19 crisis, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday appealed to state governments to immediately lift food grains and pulses from the godowns and distribute them for free within a fortnight to 8 crore migrants who neither have centre nor state ration card.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

F1 driver Kubica swaps four wheels for two in virtual Tour de Pologne

Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica swapped his race car for an indoor bicycle on Saturday to take part in the e-Tour de Pologne after the road cycling race for amateurs was moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. Around 1,000 peo...

Tamil Nadu reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 477 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total count to 10,585. With 477 new COVID-19 cases being confirmed today, the total count in the State has mounted to 10,585. Besides, three more pe...

Punjab to achieve 135 lakh MT wheat procurement target soon

The Punjab government on Saturday said it will soon achieve the target of procuring 135 lakh metric tonne of wheat in the state in the ongoing Rabi marketing season. Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Development Viswajeet Khanna said 122.02...

Rlys ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

