Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:11 IST
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive

(Eds: Adds details) Chennai, May 16 (PTI): Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while 477 tested positive, taking the number of those infected to 10,585, the Health department said. While the number of fresh cases was below the 500 mark for the second straight day, the state also saw another encouraging sign with a whopping 939 people being discharged, taking the total number of those cured so far to 3,538.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar appealed to the people not to panic, saying the government was adopting aggressive testing, early diagnosis and clinical management and new strategies to contain the spread of the virus. The toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 74 with the addition of three deaths including that of a 78-year-old man, he said.

Chennai continues to lead with the majority of positive cases among districts at 332, he said. Among the newly infected include two one-year old babies, a 99-year old woman and a 94-year old woman, all from Chennai.

A bulletin issued by the Health department said the three people who died on Saturday due to coronavirus were also suffering from various ailments including 'community acquired pneumonia and respiratory failure'. It said there were 6,970 active cases in Tamil Nadu and one government and two private labs have been approved to carry out COVID-19 tests taking the total number of testing facilities in the state to 61.

The Minister told reporters that of the 477 new infections, 93 were those who arrived from other countries and states. According to him, 10,535 samples were tested on Saturday.

The State has been witnessing a decrease in the number of cases over the last few days, Vijaya Baskar said, adding despite the decline in numbers, the government was facing new challenges or a new trend as people arriving through various modes of transport had tested positive for COVID-19. Elaborating, he said as many as 10 flights had come from various places to Chennai and Tiruchirappalli in the last few days of which seven flights had no COVID-19 positive cases while three flights had positive cases.

"In one flight there were four positive cases while another had five and the third flight had four positive cases. So, totally 13 positive cases in three flights. This is a challenge," he added.

He said the government was closely monitoring co- passengers of those who tested positive after arriving here. Similarly, Vijaya Baskar said results of tests conducted on 849 people who had arrived from New Delhi by train were awaited.

"Since they are all coming from New Delhi we expect there may be some positive cases. Another 1,000 people are on their way to Chennai from New Delhi by trainand after their arrival we will put them in quarantine facilities. We have formed 400 teams to test them," he added. The Health Minister also pointed out that those districts which have reported 'nil' positive cases, have reported COVID-19 positive because of people who had arrived from other states.

Citing an example, he said, five people upon their arrival from Gujarat in Dindigul have become coronavirus positive. Similarly, Sivaganga district which had reported 'nil' cases now has nine positive cases because those people had arrived from Maharashtra, the minister added.

"These are the new challenges before us", he said and added that the government has been taking various preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state. According to Vijaya Baskar, among the 93 people who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday four were from Dhaka (Bangladesh), 81 from Maharashtra, seven from Gujarat and one from Andhra Pradesh.PTI VIJ SS RAVINDRANATH SS RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...

Patnaik sets zero casualty target for cyclone amidst COVID-19 battle

With the formation of cyclonic storm Amphan likely to impact Odisha from May 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday put a target of zero casualty before administration, which is in the midst of a battle against COVID-19. Considering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020