SJVNL employees to contribute Rs 44.5 lakh in fight against COVID-19

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd's employees will contribute their one-day salary, totalling Rs 44.5 lakh, in fight against COVID-19. As a responsible corporate citizen and understanding the seriousness of fight against the COVID-19, the employees of the SJVN Ltd are voluntarily donating their one-day salary to CM (Himachal Pradesh) Relief Fund. Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund amounting to Rs 44,50,000, its chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

Earlier, SJVN employees had contributed one-day salary to the PM CARES fund to combat the pandemic. Sharma also said that in series of steps to support battle against COVID-19, SJVNL has contributed Rs 25 crore towards PM CARES fund.

SJVNL has also provided a financial support of around Rs two crore to the Himachal Pradesh government for procuring ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPEs), food, masks, sanitizers and gloves in various hospitals. It has also setup 48 quarantine units in its projects.