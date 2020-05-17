Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy likely to recover slowly from COVID hit-budget office head

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:10 IST
UK economy likely to recover slowly from COVID hit-budget office head
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Britain's economy is likely to have a slower economic recovery rather than a quick bounce-back after its coronavirus shutdown, the head of the country's budget forecasting office said on Sunday.

Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, said a scenario published by the OBR last month showing a quick V-shaped recovery was only meant to be illustrative to show the hit to the public finances.

"In practice, I think you are likely not to see the economy bouncing back to where we would have expected it otherwise to be by the end of the year, on that assumption, but instead a rather slower recovery," he told BBC television.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to legislature

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.Under his power-sharing agree...

Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Pahwa to star in Netflix crime thriller series

Actors Sakshi Tanwar and Seema Pahwa will be seen together in a Netflix crime thriller series, backed by Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The series is being directed by Atul Mongia and Anushka will be producing via her banner Clean Slate ...

7 immigrants from Pakistan test COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur: NGO

Seven Pakistani migrants, including four women, residing in Pratapnagar area of this city have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, NGO Universal Just Action Society UJAS said on Sunday. These seven Hindu migrants, all of wh...

Those travelling by special train must 'agree' to follow quarantine protocol of states: IRCTC

After passengers on board a special train to Bengaluru refused to be quarantined, the IRCTC has now decided that only those who agree to follow the quarantine protocol of the destination states will be allowed to book tickets on its portal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020