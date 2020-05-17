Left Menu
Economic package 5th and final tranche - Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:45 IST
Following are the highlights of the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to tide over the COVID-19 crisis: * Additional Rs 40,000 cr allocation for MGNREGS to provide employment boost * Public expenditure on health to be increased * Ramp up health centres in rural and urban areas for any future pandemics * Suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to 1 year * Threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings raised to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh * Decriminalisation of Companies Act violations involving minor technical defaults * Most of compoundable offences sections to be shifted to internal adjudication mechanism * Allowed direct listing of securities by Indian firms in permissible foreign markets * Govt opens all sectors to private companies, while public sector enterprises to play role in defined areas * At least one enterprise in strategic sectors but private sector to be allowed * PSEs to be privatized in non-strategic areas; timing to be based on feasibility etc * State borrowing limit raised to 5 per cent from 3 per cent for FY'21; to unleash Rs 4.28 lakh crore * Part of the enhanced state borrowing to be linked to specific reforms * Total stimulus package stands at Rs 20,97,053 crore, including RBI's liquidity measures of Rs 8,01,603 crore since February 2020 * Announced Rs 1,92,800 crore schemes including Rs 1.70 lakh crore PM Garib Kalayan Yojana in March * First tranche of stimulus amounted to Rs 5.94 lakh cr; second Rs 3.10 lakh cr; third Rs 1.50 lakh cr and Rs 48,100 cr in fourth and fifth tranches.

