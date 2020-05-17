Left Menu
Govt to exempt coronavirus-related debt of companies from insolvency law ambit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:38 IST
Govt to exempt coronavirus-related debt of companies from insolvency law ambit

Seeking to provide relief for the coronavirus pandemic-hit economy, the government will provide various relaxations under the insolvency law, including suspending fresh proceedings for up to one year, exempting COVID-19-related debt and coming out with a special framework for MSMEs. The measures were announced by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday as part of the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package unveiled to boost the economy ravaged by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In a significant move that is expected to provide relief for various entities, the government has decided to suspend fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year depending upon the pandemic situation. "After all, when lockdown gets lifted immediately, you are not sure how much of the businesses will get restored... No fresh insolvency proceedings will be initiated for up to one year," she said at a press meet here.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which provides for a time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets, an entity can seek insolvency proceedings against a company even if the default is only one day. This is subject to the minimum threshold of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, the threshold was Rs 1 lakh. Sitharaman said hiking of the minimum threshold largely insulates micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the minister, COVID-19-related debt would be excluded from the definition of 'default' under the Code for the purpose of triggering insolvency proceedings. Further, a special insolvency resolution framework for MSMEs under Section 240A of the Code would be notified soon.

L Viswanathan, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said a special insolvency resolution is critical to allow MSMEs the opportunity to resolve existing end impending stress. "While the details are awaited, it is expected to balance speed and transparency and safeguards for all stakeholders. It is also likely to apply to the expanded definition of MSMEs announced a few days ago," he said, He also said that suspension of fresh initiation of proceedings would allow breathing space for companies to recover.

"Since companies maybe required to take on additional debt to tide over this period, default on COVID related debt will be specifically excluded from the definition of the default under the Code," he added..

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...

No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.We are seeing that in places that are opening wer...

Sterling & Wilson bags AUD 615 mn solar EPC order in Australia

Leading solar power generation company Sterling Wilson Solar SWSL has bagged its largest EPC contract from Australia worth over AUD 615 million over Rs 3,000 crore, including an AUD 85 million worth of operation and maintenance contract fo...

NDMA issues order to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. Accordingly, the National Executive committee has been asked to issue guidelines keeping in view econo...
