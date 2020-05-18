Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dairy products output to grow 10 pc to Rs 2.83 lakh crore in FY21: Ind-Ra

The manufactured dairy products output is estimated to grow 10 per cent to Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the current financial year from Rs 2.56 lakh crore in FY20 as households continue to drive the consumption of milk and milk products, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:11 IST
Dairy products output to grow 10 pc to Rs 2.83 lakh crore in FY21: Ind-Ra
Productivity gains in the sector are a key to rapid growth.. Image Credit: ANI

The manufactured dairy products output is estimated to grow 10 per cent to Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the current financial year from Rs 2.56 lakh crore in FY20 as households continue to drive the consumption of milk and milk products, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday. The household consumption demand for milk and milk products occupies the highest share in the private final consumption expenditure on food after breads, cereals and pulses. The share of milk and milk products averaged 21 per cent in household expenditure on food during FY12 to FY18.

Notwithstanding the disruption in economic activity due to COVID-19 pandemic and closure of non-essential commercial establishments like hotels, restaurants, bakery and sweet shops, theatres and malls, Ind-Ra expects the consumption demand for liquid and pouch milk, ultra-high temperature milk and dairy products like butter, clarified butter and cheese to draw sustained support from the household demand. Milk procurement from small farmers who are outside the coverage of organised cooperative and corporate sector dairy network could be impacted due to the lockdown.

However, the cooperatives and established private dairies continue to procure milk from their network farmers, with the surplus being converted into skimmed milk powder, ghee and other processed products, to be sold during the lean season. Small private dairies, primarily catering to milk-based sweet making shops and local supplies in towns, may have closed operations resulting in a diversion of milk to cooperatives. Milk procurement by dairy cooperatives increased to 56 million litres per day (MLPD) during the first phase of the lockdown from 51 MLPD in March 2019.

To meet the needs of a growing and rapidly urbanising Indian population, a commensurate increase in milk production is required to keep pace with demand. Ind-Ra has projected milk production to increase to 208 million tonnes (MT) in FY21 from 198 MT in FY20 and 187.7 MT in FY19. With the increase in milk production, the per capita availability is projected to rise to 428 gm per day in FY21 (FY20: 411 gm per day.

The government has a milk production target of 300 MT by FY24 to meet the growing demand for dairy products and make dairying a sustainable source of livelihood for small and marginal farmers and landless labourers that constitute the bulk of milk producers in India. The increase in productivity depends on the availability of feed and fodder, disease control and breed development programmes. Ind-Ra said productivity improvement initiatives will have to be aggressively pursued to achieve a high production target.

On May 15, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore. The scheme is aimed at ensuring 100 per cent vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig population of 53 crore animals for FMD and brucellosis. The government also announced its intent to support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure through the launch of an animal husbandry infrastructure development fund of Rs 15,000 crore.

These measures, which form a part of the COVID stimulus package, will further the development of dairying activity over the medium-to-long term, said Ind-Ra. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this weeks meeting of a key World Health Organization WHO body due to Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this y...

EXCLUSIVE-Huge fentanyl haul seized in Golden Triangle as Asian crime gangs shift to opioids

Myanmar police say they have seized a huge haul of liquid fentanyl, the first time one of the dangerous synthetic opioids that have ravaged North America has been found in Asias Golden Triangle drug-producing region.In a signal that Asias d...

US State Dept. IG's removal puts Pompeo under scrutiny over use of taxpayer funds

Accusations that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo improperly used government resources, including asking diplomatic security agents to run personal errands, have come under new scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered to oust the depa...

Sancharita Chatterjee appeals for contribution to BharatKeVeer fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors. Chatterjee put out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020