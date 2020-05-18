Krishi Bhawan employee tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:43 IST
A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19. The official works as a personal secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"The entire office premises will be thoroughly sanitized as per extant guidelines in this regard on May 19 and May 20, apart from the daily sanitization that takes place," according to an official memorandum. The officers have been asked to work from home for the next two days. The office will reopen on May 21, it said.

All those who had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient have been advised to get themselves home quarantined and to also get themselves tested after five days. They will be allowed to attend office only after being tested negative for COVID-19, it added.

The remaining staff will be called from May 21 on rotation as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides the Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, Krishi Bhawan also houses several other ministries including agriculture, food and consumer affairs, rural development and Panchayati Raj.

