Left Menu
Development News Edition

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:12 IST
Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Coworking firm Awfis on Monday said its revenue grew by 46 per cent to Rs 230 crore last fiscal on better demand for shared office space, and announced a solution that will provide physical and IT infrastructure to professionals working for home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our revenue stood at Rs 230 crore last fiscal as against Rs 158 crore in 2018-19. It could have been more, but revenues were hit in March because of the coronavirus outbreak," Awfis founder and CEO Amit Ramani told PTI.

The company has opened around 40 centres from May 4 with 33 per cent occupancy permitted by the government. “Our centres in Mumbai and Pune are closed," Ramani said. He said the coworking segment has also been affected like any other industries, but expressed confidence that flexible workspace would gain momentum post COVID-19 with corporates and startups looking to cut capex. People are currently working from home because of the lockdown. "Post COVID-19, we expect that around 10-12 per cent of workforce will be working from home. Many companies have already announced such plans," he said.

Therefore, Ramani said, the company has come out with an offering called 'Awfis@Home', where it will help provide physical and IT infrastructure for work for home at Rs 2,500 monthly subscription fee. "Organisations and individuals are trying their best to adjust to this new normal and need of the hour is a solution that would help them maintain and build the productivity and efficiency of the physical workplace right in the safety and comfort of their homes," Ramani said. Awfis Chief Marketing Officer Sumit Lakhani said the new solution enables the flexibility of remote working coupled with the productivity of the office space. The integrated toolkit provides the users smart and ergonomic furniture along with tech solutions like high speed broadband connection, data security and IT solutions. Through an app, it will also help its corporate clients in attendance management of employees. Awfis, which currently has 35,000 desks in 70 centres across major cities, has so far raised USD 81 million from investors, including ChrysCapital and Sequoia India.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Europe reopens widely, seeks to salvage summer vacations

Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, shops in Italy, markets and museums in Belgium, garden stores in Ireland, and beer gardens in Bavaria while its leaders discussed how to salvage Europes ha...

Sri Lanka newlyweds cancel wedding party, help poor instead

As couples do all over the world, Darshana Kumara Wijenarayana and his fiance, Pawani Rasanga, spent months planning a grand wedding. And everything was on course for the Sri Lankan couple until the coronavirus struck the island nation off ...

Soccer-Celtic champions, Hearts relegated as Scottish season ends due to pandemic

Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement httpsspfl.co.uknewsladbrokes-premiership-and-sp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps

European stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices climbed to their highest in as much as two months as a loosening of coronavirus shutdowns boosted market sentiment, even though the deadly outbreak has yet to be fully contained. Warm wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020