Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit of Centre and states likely to be at 12 pc of GDP: DBS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:25 IST
Fiscal deficit of Centre and states likely to be at 12 pc of GDP: DBS

The combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states will top 12 per cent of the GDP because of the recent economy boosting measures, and higher borrowings by States to meet COVID-19 exigencies, says a report. According to the report by DBS Bank, the combined fiscal gap will increase by 480 basis point (bps).

In the case of the Centre, the fiscal gap will increase by 200 bps as earlier this month it hiked market borrowings by a whopping Rs 4.2 lakh crore or 54 per cent over the budget estimate to Rs 12 lakh crore, citing the pandemic. Another 80 bps increase will be on account of the fiscal boost. In the case of states, the fiscal gap will rise by 200 bps after the Centre hiked the borrowing limit of states to 5 per cent of GSDP on Sunday.

While the government claims it is pump-priming the pandemic stricken economy by a whopping Rs 20.9 lakh crore (10 per cent of the GDP) package, in actual fiscal outgoes, this converts only into a paltry 0.8 per cent of GDP, even though it has hiked the borrowing by a whopping Rs 4.2 lakh crore. On Sunday, the Centre also allowed states to borrow 2 per cent more of their GSDP with strict reform conditions. Earlier, they were allowed to borrow 3 per cent.

“In all, from the total Rs 20.9 lakh package, the immediate fiscal slippage for the Centre will be a modest 0.8 per cent of the GDP,” DBS economist Radhika Rao said in a note on Monday. Considering all the fiscal packages announced till now,“the cumulative fiscal slippage is likely to be around 7 per cent of GDP, which is in line with our expectations as the Centre had last week hiked the borrowings by 2 per cent," she said.

States' increased borrowing limit and other factors will potentially take "the overall borrowings to 12 per cent of GDP,” she added. The higher borrowing by states, which are actually spending much more than the Centre on COVID-19 control and management, will involve relaxing the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) guidelines. This 2 per cent more borrowing will increase their debt issuance by Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

However, this is tied to strict milestones in four key areas --adoption of 'One Nation One Ration Card', reforms of local urban bodies, reforms on power sector distribution companies and ease of doing business. Accordingly, the first 0.5 per cent increase (to 3.5 percent) is unconditional, but the next 1 per cent jump will be in four phases, linked to the above reforms being rolled out and if the targets are met in three of the four reforms, the last 0.5 per cent increase kicks in.

Of the Rs 20.9 lakh crore package, as much as Rs 8.1 lakh crore is additional liquidity offered by the RBI since February, and Rs 11 lakh crore or 5.2 per cent of GDP includes credit guarantees worth Rs 3 lakh crore which are outlays that don't add to the fiscal deficit but are reflected in contingent liabilities and thereby in overall debt. Lastly, push towards reforms will also not involve near-term disbursements, thus carrying minimal financial impact. In all, the immediate fiscal slippage from these measures will be at 0.8 per cent of GDP.

“Bulk of the near-term relief is directed at easing credit unavailability for non-banks and MSMEs, whilst also supporting vulnerable sections, including migrant labourers and street vendors etc. Further policy support, as and when deemed necessary, is likely to carry an emphasis on financial sector health, including a capital backstop for banks, DBS noted.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could neutralize the new coronavirus in patients in a small early stage clinical trial, sending its shares up 25.The levels of the antibodies were similar...

Luxury Consumers to Indulge in Home Design & Furniture Curation

Vita Moderna observes a rise in demand as lockdown becomes less stringentMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirAccording to Vita Moderna, a luxury furniture and interior design brand, the average luxury seeking consumer has developed requireme...

We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25 pc

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday decided to reduce the listing fee for their SME platforms by 25 per cent amid challenges faced by small and medium enterprises due to coronavirus pandemic. The fee rebate has been declared follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020