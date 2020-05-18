Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy extends lockdown till May 31;curbs eased,liquor shops to reopen from tomorrow

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:53 IST
Pondy extends lockdown till May 31;curbs eased,liquor shops to reopen from tomorrow

The Puducherry government on Monday decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Centre and announced that liquor shops will reopen from tomorrow. The liquor outlets would be open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday,Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters after a Cabinet meeting where a decision to this effect was taken.

These shops have been shut since March 25 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Intra-state bus services would also be resumed from Tuesday and all shops and hostels would be allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm from tomorrow, he said.

Shops were earlier permitted to function till 5 pm. The chief minister said a decision on imposing 'COVID-19 tax' on liquor and also on petrol and diesel would soon be taken to augment the state's revenues.

He said since shops in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions are closely situated, there was possibility of outlets drawing large number of customers. People turning up at the shops should wear masks and maintain social distancing, he added.

Police, Revenue and Excise department officials would keep a close watch and regulate the crowd. Revenue from the liquor business by way of excise duty is a major source of income for the Territorial government.

The Chief Minister also announced that the cabinet had decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 in keeping with the decision taken by the Centre.PTI Cor SS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

People from Gujarat,Maharashtra,Kerala& TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner:govt.

Eds rpting after correcting typos in fourth para Bengaluru, May 18 PTI Following the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Karnataka on Monday said people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be allowed entr...

Finnair wants to resume flights in July, focus on Asia

Finlands national airline, a major carrier between Europe and China, said Monday it will add more flights and routes beginning in July if governments ease their lockdowns enough for travel to resume. The outlook for flying overall, however,...

Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

Metro trains, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools to remain closed in Delhi CM Kejriwal....

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSING INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER kg 48120.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47669.00PURE GOLD 99.9 47861.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020