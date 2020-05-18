Left Menu
Fiona Diamonds honours corona warriors

Fiona Diamonds campaign "Real Heroes - Real diamonds of India" appreciates and expresses gratitude as a society to the true heroes of the coronavirus battle.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:14 IST
Fiona Diamonds - Ring. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fiona Diamonds campaign "Real Heroes - Real diamonds of India" appreciates and expresses gratitude as a society to the true heroes of the coronavirus battle. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of our lifestyles drastically over the last few weeks by affecting people across the globe. This has not just cooped us all up in our houses but also made us ponder upon several things. One being the fact that, during a crisis as such, one can truly identify the real diamonds amongst us, the true heroes; the frontline workers.

NGO's, BMC Department, Healthcare professionals, public servants, essential service workers are at the front end of this battle fighting it out with the pandemic up close, placing their lives at risk from time to time to ensure that the rest of us remain safe and sound at home. The campaign puts forth the idea that out of respect for these warriors, the absolute least we can do is stay at home and observe the quarantine guidelines. Fiona Diamonds appreciates few corona warriors by sending them souvenirs as a token of love. "Trying times like these are the true tests of humanity. This pandemic has been difficult for everyone and for some the blow has hit the hardest. While we take all precautions to keep the virus at bay, while the government, doctors, scientists work on a bigger level to get rid of this problem, it is our responsibility to stay at home and flatten the curve, to look out for people that may need our help, the people that aren't as privileged as us," said Suresh Agrawal of NGO Vishwas.

"It's a long and tough battle against the pandemic and those brave hearts are putting forth all their energy into keeping the rest of us and the world at large safe. We can do our bit by helping people in need and most importantly while maintaining social distance and staying at home and most importantly, saying thank you to all those warriors there," said Parag Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Fiona Diamonds. "85 BEST employees and workers have been affected due to the coronavirus and up until now just about 25 have recovered and gone home. However, our recovery rate is gradually increasing. A lot of patients are asymptomatic but we still need to be cautious and that's why about 600 people in total have been asked to maintain quarantine. We are positive that we will soon get over this situation," said Dr Anil Singal, CMO, BEST.

"We are all fighting against the virus, especially the people on the frontline that are dealing with it up close. We are ensuring disinfection and sanitization in all areas, especially the slums which are hotspots due to failure of maintaining social distance. I would request anyone who is hearing this to take precautions and maintain the prescribed social distance at all times for the safety of yourself and us all," said Ashok Raghunath Gaikwad of MCGM. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

