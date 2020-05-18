Sany donates 5 lakh masks to Maha govt

Construction and mining company Sany India on Monday said it has donated 5 lakh face masks, both N-95 and 3-ply varieties, to the Maharashtra government. The company, in a statement, said it handed over 1 lakh N-95 masks and 3 lakh 3-ply masks to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Besides, it has been donating masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to various hospitals and people who have been working at the construction sites. Food ration has also been supplied to needy families, the company said. "As a socially conscious company, we have taken this small but significant step in providing the N95 masks with an intention of keeping our corona warriors i.e. our doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, district administrators and police personnel safe from this deadly virus," Sany South Asia and India Managing Director Deepak Garg said.

The company firmly believes that the fight against COVID-19 should be a combined effort of the government, corporates, healthcare professionals and the citizen in general, he added. The contribution was made through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).