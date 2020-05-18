Yamaha resumes operations at Kancheepuram facility

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:48 IST
Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India (YMI) on Monday said it has resumed operations at its Kancheepuram factory in Tamil Nadu. Prior to resuming operations, the company said it had circulated a detailed guideline among the employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment first for all in advance.

After receiving the permission on May 5 from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kancheepuram district, the company started preparing to resume operations at the factory by following measures such as health monitoring and social distancing, Yamaha Motor India said in a statement. The company said it is following a step-by-step approach and has asked only critical functions to report initially who can provide their support in safe and sustainable restart of the manufacturing operations in compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government authorities.

The company's head office in Chennai has also resumed operations, it added. The two-wheeler maker said it is closely monitoring the situation at its other factory locations -- Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana).

Around 50 per cent of the company's dealerships across the country have also resumed operations as per the government guidelines, it added.

