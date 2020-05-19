Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Osmanabad museum to be shifted to bigger building soon

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:12 IST
Maha: Osmanabad museum to be shifted to bigger building soon

The Ramligappa Lamture Museum in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district will soon be shifted to a new bigger building having a capacity to showcase around 45,000 historical artefacts, an official said. This will be one of the biggest museums in Maharashtra, state archeology department director Dr Tejas Garge told PTI on Monday, on the occasion of the International Museum Day.

As of now, the museum has a collection of nearly 25,000 artefacts. Of these, only about 1,100 artefacts are on display which are dating back to early history, including many recovered from excavations at Ter village in Osmanabad which was an international trade centre during the Satavahana period, another official said.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the museum. The new building, having a capacity to display around 45,000 artefacts, is currently under construction and the museum will be ready there for visitors in next three to five years," Garge said. It will have an exclusive collection of artefacts from the ancient history period, mostly Satavahana, he said.

"The museum is located at a very rich excavation site of Ter. Here we have found evidences of trade between the region and the Roman empire during early history period. This will surely be a study centre for history students," he said. A well of early historical period was also found recently at the site where the new museum building is being constructed, another official said.

"It has a unique brick work and we have kept it intact," the official said..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department...

Equity gauges in the green, metal and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues with metal and auto stocks gaining ground. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.78 per cent at 30,565 while the Nifty 50 edged high...

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the...

Ranveer Singh takes inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh's atrwork

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday took inspiration from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh as he turned himself into one of the artists acclaimed artwork. The 34-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram where he is seen in the widely-acclaimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020