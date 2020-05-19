Left Menu
Gray Matrix Launches Helpify - A First Global WhatsApp Based FREE Volunteering Platform in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic

19-05-2020
Gray Matrix Launches Helpify - A First Global WhatsApp Based FREE Volunteering Platform in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic

Helpify is a WhatsApp-based help platform where people can ask for help or volunteer to provide help Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Gray Matrix Solutions Pvt. Ltd, an IT product and Services Company based out of Mumbai, India has developed and launched Helpify - A first global WhatsApp based free volunteering platform to seek and provide help during the Corona Virus pandemic. Helpify - is a powerful AI-based conversational chatbot platform design to help connect people in need of help with those who are providing help in the neighborhood during these difficult times across the globe. Anyone who needs help or wants to provide help can simply add the following number to their phone contacts and start using this service by sending “Hi” to the chatbot. People can sign up to seek help with Food, Water & Grocery, Shelter, Blood Donation, and much more. One can directly contact Helpify Helpline on WhatsApp +91 7039003939. Through a very easy and intuitive menu system, the end-user can sign up and register their request to seek help or provide help through the platform. They can also geo-tag their request by sharing their current location through WhatsApp’s location-sharing feature. The popularity of the app escalated dramatically after its launch on 31 March 2020. After receiving wide appreciation from the users in its initial months, the makers are expecting to more exposure in the coming days.

“Helpify is a very effective solution for connecting people during these difficult times as it works on the principals of connecting people within the proximity. Furthermore, it does not require the installation of any new application on the phone. Any existing or new WhatsApp user can immediately start using this channel to seek or provide help. The on-ground help is provided through our partner and the volunteer network,” said, Mr. Dharmesh Kothari MD, Gray Matrix Solutions Pvt. Ltd. To know more about this platform, visit http://helpify.live About Gray Matrix Founded in 2003, Gray Matrix offers innovative digital solutions in the global market. To deal with COVID-19 situation we have various smart contactless solutions to ensure business continuity. Some of such initiatives are Helpify, Smart Digital Thermometer, Genie (Shop By Appointment), COVID Bands, and humanoid robots. Our RPA and Robotic Workforce offerings are always available to protect your employees and customers through these times and implement various business cases.

For more details visit www.graymatrix.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Helpify - Where we help each other PWR PWR.

