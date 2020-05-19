Lupin launches generic drug in US market

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:41 IST
Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched the generic version of Bausch Health's Apriso, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the US market. Mesalamine extended-release capsule 0.375 g is indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in patients 18 years of age and older.

The company has launched of authorised generic version of Bausch Health's Apriso (Mesalamine extended-release capsules 0.375 g) in the US, Lupin said in a statement. As per IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) March 2020 data, Mesalamine extended-release capsules recorded annual sales of around USD 290 million in the US.

