Fire at LG Chem's catalyst plant in S.Korea leaves one dead, two injured

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:09 IST
A fire broke out on Tuesday at a catalyst plant in LG Chem's petrochemical complex in the southwestern city of South Korea, leaving one worker dead and two injured, the company and a fire station official said.

The fire, which occurred at LG Chem's catalyst plant in the southwestern city of Seosan at around 2:25 p.m. (0525 GMT), has been contained, a fire station official from the Seosan Fire Station told Reuters. LG Chem said the cause of the fire was likely to be spontaneous ignition of powder at the plant, but the company is looking into the exact cause.

In early May, a gas leaked from the South Korean petrochemical maker-owned factory in India, killing more than 10 people and making more than hundreds of people sick. Last week, LG Chem sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of the incident.

