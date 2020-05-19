Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFCs' liquidity stress to increase further amid COVID-19 disruptions: Moody's

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:57 IST
NBFCs' liquidity stress to increase further amid COVID-19 disruptions: Moody's

The COVID-19 related disruptions would worsen the asset quality of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and further aggravate their liquidity stress, according to a report. The weakening of NBFCs' solvency will increase risks for banks that have large direct exposures to the sector, global rating agency Moody's said in a report.

The sector has been facing liquidity challenges as investors became risk averse after a series of defaults by IL&FS Group in September 2018. "Asset quality at non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) will significantly deteriorate as economic disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak deepen an economic slowdown that has been underway in the past few years," Moody's said in a report.

Asset quality deterioration at NBFCs on average will be more severe than at banks because the former focuses more on riskier segments, according to the report. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-month moratorium on repayments of loans would create a significant drain on near-term liquidity at NBFCs, the report said.

Most NBFCs do not have substantial on-balance sheet liquidity because they primarily manage liquidity by matching cash inflows from loan repayments by customers with cash outflows to repay their own liabilities, it said. "Moratoriums on loan repayments will result in substantial declines in cash inflows over the next few months,” the rating agency said.

The extent of liquidity stress will depend on the number of customers seeking moratoriums and the degree of the economic shock, the report said. The longer the restrictions on economic activity remain, the longer it will take for loan repayments to return to normal levels even after moratorium periods end, it said The agency expects loan repayments to drop 50 per cent during moratorium periods.

Securitization, which has been a key source of additional funding for NBFCs in the past year, will also become more difficult because collections from securitized loans will decline because of loan moratoriums, Moody's said. "NBFCs' weakening solvency will raise risks for banks at a time when risks to systemic stability have increased because of a default by Yes Bank, which triggered deposit outflows at some smaller banks,” the report said.

Banks, particularly public sector banks, have large direct exposures to NBFCs. The recent government measure to effectively make a direct purchase of NBFC debt will provide some near-term relief, but it will not sufficiently address NBFCs' structural funding weakness, the report said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants: Railways

The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya ...

Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 0430 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received informatio...

Hong Kong extends coronavirus group restrictions, Tiananmen vigil at risk

Hong Kong on Tuesday extended a restriction on public gatherings for at least another two weeks as authorities still report new coronavirus cases occasionally, in a move that threatens the citys annual vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen cra...

Help pours in for distance runner Godbole

Indian distance runner Prajakta Godbole, who was struggling to make a living due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, has finally got the much needed support from the state authorities. PTI had highlighted the plight of Prajakta, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020