Mother Dairy contributes to stabilizing dairy supply chain in Vidarbha, Marathwada

Located in Civil Lines area of Nagpur city, Mother Dairy is extending all possible support to farmers and procuring an average milk volume of 2.55 lakh litres per day in Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

Updated: 19-05-2020 14:01 IST
Mother Dairy is committed to strengthening the connection with the farmers and consumers. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the country fighting Covid-19 pandemic and under lockdown, availability of essentials like food and health services to the masses is crucial. While for the consumers it is important that their supplies are maintained; for farmers too, it is imperative that the value chain starting with them is up and running to market their products even under restrictions. Taking the initiative further in this context, Mother Dairy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), contributed to stabilizing the dairy supply chain in Vidarbha and Marathwada Region amid Lockdown. Located in Civil Lines area of Nagpur city, Mother Dairy is extending all possible support to farmers and procuring an average milk volume of 2.55 lakh litres per day in Vidarbha and Marathwada region.

Mother Dairy is committed to strengthening the connection with the farmers and consumers. A testament to the fact is, since the outbreak of Covid – 19 in the region, the Dairy has not ceased its procurement operations for even a single day; instead, it has increased its milk inflow by 16% despite these testing times and lean season.

Mother Dairy has connected with new farmers strengthening their farmers base to around 24,000 farmers. Total villages now covered under the milk procurement system stands at around 2,500 in 10 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Mother Dairy has ensured that all associated farmers duly receive timely payments once in 10 days in their bank accounts for their products with complete transparency in testing and weighing mechanism. In the last 2 months benefits to the tune of around Rs. 65 crores have been accrued and paid to the farmers. The dairy has also made requisite arrangements of balanced cattle feed and feed supplements to the milk producers of the region.

Since the Corona outbreak, Mother Dairy has made all efforts to create awareness to ensure safety in the entire value chain. The farmers have been advised to use masks and not to assemble at the pooling point and follow social distancing through floor indicators. Similarly, staff involved in procurement and logistics have been advised to practise hygiene.

Mother Dairy with its network of over 90 booths in Nagpur and nearby towns has ensured consistent supplies to consumers with requisite safety precautions. Mother Dairy teams were also instrumental in setting up a temporary kiosk at the site of Governments Quarantine zone set up by the Nagpur Municipal Commission at MLA Hostel in Civil Lines for the frontline Covid-19 warriors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

