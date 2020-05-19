Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippe Ghanem acquires all shares of SquaredFinancial

A pioneer in online trading, a Swiss businessman and financier Philippe Ghanem founded SquaredFinancial Group, one of the sector’s first platforms, in 2005 and was already its majority shareholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:36 IST
Philippe Ghanem acquires all shares of SquaredFinancial
SquaredFinancial is targeting exponential growth as it increases its presence in key markets and gradually opens new offices in jurisdictions offering strong and recognised regulation. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

SquaredFinancial (SquaredFinancial.com) today announced that Philippe Ghanem has acquired all the shares of the company. This paves the way for it to expand its services and geographical footprint, and offer a new, one-stop solution to traders and investors seeking secure, regulated and technology-led access to global markets.

A pioneer in online trading, a Swiss businessman and financier Philippe Ghanem founded SquaredFinancial Group, one of the sector's first platforms, in 2005 and was already its majority shareholder. After more than 15 years in the international arena, including managing one of the market's largest companies, he has decided to acquire all the shares of the company and resume his position as Executive Chairman in order to make it a leading player.

Philippe Ghanem commented: "This is the optimum time to relaunch SquaredFinancial, as the world faces an unprecedented crisis and needs innovation and change more than ever before to move forward. We are developing a FinTech-based financial services company which combines the best technology with the best people to deliver for a new generation of clients."

SquaredFinancial is targeting exponential growth as it increases its presence in key markets and gradually opens new offices in jurisdictions offering strong and recognised regulation. Growth will be achieved organically, as well as by acquiring financial companies, banks and FinTech companies.

The target markets include Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, where a range of brokerage, wealth management and asset management products will be offered. Technology will be fully integrated to provide accessible and secure trading solutions founded on a commitment to KYC and AML. This will enable SquaredFinancial to provide the necessary support to clients, be they first-time or experienced investors, and whether looking to build or preserve their wealth.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC hotels group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out. The p...

Operated 1,565 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 20 lakh migrants: Railways

The Indian Railways has operated 1,565 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya ...

Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 0430 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received informatio...

Hong Kong extends coronavirus group restrictions, Tiananmen vigil at risk

Hong Kong on Tuesday extended a restriction on public gatherings for at least another two weeks as authorities still report new coronavirus cases occasionally, in a move that threatens the citys annual vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen cra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020