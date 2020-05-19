Left Menu
Development News Edition

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:08 IST
With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babu's family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his family of five got their registration done for Shramik Special Trains from a volunteer before they crossed over from Bhiwadi, where they were working on a construction site. They however, don't have the number or any document now.

"Three weeks back, I asked for help from a boy who was volunteering at a place where food was being distributed in Bhiwadi. However, all of that has stopped now, it was in initial days of lockdown. He had said our registration is done and we will be able to get a train from Gurgaon. We are camping in nearby Manesar now under a flyover as cops in Gurgaon won't let us spend time there," Lal Babu told PTI. They walk over 20 kms to the railway station with their belongings everyday as they cannot afford to leave them behind in case the family manages to board a train to their hometown.

Lal Babu is among several other migrants, who have no idea about their registrations and are clueless about when they will get a chance to go back home. "We walk to the station daily in hope they would let us go. I ask at the station every day that if my name has come up in the list and they ask us to go back and not come there. They say government is doing so much but 'ham to ab bhi yahi hain' (we are still here)," he said.

Accompanying Lal Babu's family of five, is Bharat Kumar, who used to work as a labourer in Sohna. "My contractor did not pay my balance and asked me to vacate the room too. My wife and son are waiting for me in Bihar but I don't have means to go. My son told me on phone that they saw in the news that everybody is walking back home and why don't I come too. I told him that I am too far and won't be able to survive that long a walk," he said.

Two kids with their face covered with cloth are waiting outside the railway station entry, where their parents have gone to find out about the train. "My father has gone inside. I am taking care of our utensils and bag till he returns. We will go in train then," 5-year-old Krish said.

Atari Devi, his mother, said, "There is no hope that we will be coming back and it will be difficult for us to buy all utensils again so I have packed them all to go back. There are several trains which are going but not our train. We have to go to some other area and wait because here police will not allow to stay". As per the official data, over 10,000 migrants have left for their hometown since last week through Shramik Special trains and roadways buses.

"The schedule for these trains has not been made public and only workers selected by authorities are being allowed entry inside the station premises after proper screening. Arrangements have been made at Tau Devi Lal stadium for these migrants and no one should come directly to the station," a representative at the railway station said, who refused to be identified. The migrants, however, say it is a long wait to get entry to the stadium as there are already enough people inside. "We went to the stadium but could not go inside as the guard told us there is no space inside for more people and they don't allow us to gather outside the stadium," Imarti Devi said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Coronavirus infection may lead to mental problems: Study

People taken ill by coronavirus infection may experience psychiatric problems such as delirium and post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD while hospitalized and potentially even after they recover, according to a study. The research, published...

Drew Barrymore to donate USD 1 mn for coronavirus relief efforts

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has collaborated with the company McCormick Spices to donate USD 1 million to the non-profit charity No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contribution will help provide necessary funds towards COVID...

Tik Tok star Warner at it again, dances to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has lately gone on to become a hoot on TikTok, and on Tuesday, he along with his family shook a leg on a famous track by Guru Randhawa. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020