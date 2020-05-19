Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:51 IST
Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis

Sony Corporation plans to make its financial services unit a wholly owned subsidiary to ensure stability as it rides out the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. "We will be able to carry out more flexible management," Kenichiro Yoshida, chief executive of the Japanese entertainment and electronics company, told reporters in a livestream news conference Tuesday.

Tokyo-based Sony is making a tender offer for the shares of Sony Financial Holdings Inc, of which it now owns about 65%. Sony said the company name will become Sony Group Corp., upon shareholders' approval later this year, effective April 1, 2021. Its electronics segment will take on the Sony Corporation name, it said.

Sony technology is likely to prove useful in future financial services, such as the fintech area, it said, providing "synergies". It will also enhance profitability, it said. That term, used by Sony for years, refers to how various parts of its sprawling operations can work together for overall gain.

That strategy of diversification is helping it as certain parts of Sony's business struggle while others, such as products related to health care and public safety, perform well during the crisis. The coronavirus crisis has delayed Sony music and movie releases and disrupted its product supply chains.

Last week, Sony announced its profit crashed 86% in January-March from a year earlier to 12.6 billion yen ($118 million), a fraction of the 87.9 billion yen earned in the same quarter of the previous year. The outbreak has crimped consumer spending, shut movie theaters, cancelled events and sent share prices falling - all damaging for Sony. Consumer demand declined, especially in regions where lockdowns closed retailers. Shutdowns of factories in China and Malaysia have also hurt.

Akio Morita, Sony's late founder, always stressed long-term management, and the need for a clear purpose and direction, Yoshida said. "I feel this is more crucial, now that the new coronavirus outbreak has changed the world." He said Sony's strengths remain unchanged, in bringing people together and moving people emotionally, while coming up with devices like its hit CMOS sensor for images in smartphones. "People's values are going to change. Everyone in the world is now thinking about what is truly precious to us? And that means we continue to grow close to people," he said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation BIWTC said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-K...

China says Trump trying to shift blame from his 'incompetent response' to contain COVID-19

China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it as an issue to shift the blame from his incompetent response to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the UN health body if it failed to ...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but auto makers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cu...

8 more test COVID-19 positive, cases cross 100-mark in U'khand

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said hereThe latest cases were reported from Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Bages...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020