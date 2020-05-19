MAT, India's Second Largest MBA Entrance Exam, Goes Online Amidst COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:00 IST
AIMA conducts MAT across 60 cities in India for admission to 600 B-Schools • AIMA has partnered with Mercer | Mettl for a new exam option called IBT GURGAON, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer | Mettl has partnered with AIMA (All India Management Association) as its assessment technology solution provider for conducting the online MAT (Management Aptitude Test) exam. AIMA has introduced the remote proctored Internet-Based Test (IBT) as a third option apart from the other two options of 'Paper-based' and 'Computer-based' modes to continue with the examination schedules while following the social distancing norms. MAT is a national level test for MBA and allied programs for admission to over 600 B-Schools (Business Schools) in India. Conducted across 60 cities, this test can now be administered virtually with Mercer | Mettl's platform, wherein candidates can appear for these exams sitting at home and invigilators can invigilate them from anywhere. Mercer | Mettl is also offering demo or practice tests for candidates, specifically for them to become acquainted with the exam system and experience the nuances of remotely proctored exams before taking the actual exams. Sharing his thoughts, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said, "This lockdown has made institutions realise that they can leverage internet-based, remote invigilated tests to conduct their entrance exams and not let this calamity disrupt their usual schedule." Remotely proctored exams can be conducted for thousands of students simultaneously and eliminate the logistics costs and dependency on infrastructures such as multiple physical test centres, examination papers, human invigilators, and conveyance to the exam centres. Students and invigilators only need a laptop with a webcam and stable internet connectivity with a modest bandwidth. A human invigilator or proctor, assisted by AI-based auto proctoring, can monitor the live stream of the students taking the exam and red-flag the use of unfair practices during the exam, including suspicious activities, eye and body movements, use of mobile devices, noise in the background, distraction, and presence of other people apart from the test-taker. Also, as the test is conducted on a secure exam browser that locks the browser, students can't use other tabs for internet searches, ensuring fair conduct of examinations. Mercer | Mettl has, in the recent past, conducted examinations for several universities and educational institutions to help them avoid delay in their examination processes. In the last 5 years, the tech solution provider has been associated with over 150+ institutions such as Ashoka University, Amity University, IFIM Business School, IIM Bangalore, ISB, Bennett University, UPES, Alliance University, NIIT University and other such reputed names. About Mercer | Mettl: At Mercer I Mettl, our mission is to enable organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas: Acquisition and Development. Since our inception in 2009, we have partnered with 4000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils/government departments, and 200+ educational institutions across 90+ countries.

Mettl was acquired by Mercer in 2018, Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC). For more information, visit www.mettl.com. Follow Mercer | Mettl on LinkedIn and Twitter @MercerMettl.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170019/Mercer_Mettl_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

