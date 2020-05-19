Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy Office Parks REIT distributes Rs 531.67 cr in Q4, Rs 1,882cr in FY20 to unitholders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:03 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT distributes Rs 531.67 cr in Q4, Rs 1,882cr in FY20 to unitholders

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday announced distribution of Rs 531.67 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended March. "Declared distribution of Rs 5,316.77 million/Rs 6.89 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020," the company said in a statement.

The distribution comprises of Rs 2.49 per unit in the form of interest, less taxes if any, Rs 4.17 per unit in the form of proceeds of Asset SPV loan amortisation and Rs 0.23 per unit in the form of dividend, it added. "Together with distributions already made during the three previous quarters, the distributions for full year ended March 31, 2020 total to Rs 18,820.92 million/Rs 24.39 per unit," it added.

Embassy Office Park REIT is the country's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which was launched last year by realty firm Embassy group and global investment firm Blackstone to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore. The REIT is listed on the stock exchange. The distribution for the fourth quarter represents 100 per cent payout ratio and full year cumulative distribution represents 99.8 per cent payout ratio.

"Embassy REIT is focused on delivering quarterly distribution to Unitholders, with minimum 90 per cent of Net Distributable Cash Flows (NDCF) required to be distributed," it said in a presentation. The record date for the 4Q FY2020 distribution is May 28, 2020 and the distribution will be paid on or before June 3, 2020.

The revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY20 grew year-on-year by 8 per cent to Rs 543.4 crore. For the full last fiscal, it rose 14 per cent to Rs 2,144.9 crore. Net operating income for the fourth quarter grew by 10 per cent to Rs 461.8 crore. For the full 2019-20 fiscal, it grew by 15 per cent to Rs 1,817 crore.

"Our fourth quarter income and distribution payout once again illustrate the stability and resilience of Embassy REIT delivering cash flows that are backed by the covenants of our 160+ largely multinational occupier base," Embassy Office Park CEO Michael Holland said. Since Embassy REIT listed in April 2019, the company has delivered a total return of 25 per cent.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an uncertain near-term outlook for many businesses worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to weather this pandemic-induced storm with our best-in-class office portfolio and strong balance sheet," Holland said. While demand is likely to moderate considerably through 2020, he said the supply of quality office space will reduce considerably over the medium term, while consolidation in the office market will continue.

High-quality institutional landlords, such as Embassy REIT, will gain market share, he added. On operational front, the REIT achieved an overall occupancy of 92.8 per cent on 26.2 million sq ft operating office portfolio.

The company leased 2.4 million square feet during the last fiscal. Embassy REIT comprises 26.2 million square feet of completed and operational commercial properties across India.

With approximately 7.1 million square feet of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans 33.3 million square feet across seven Grade A office parks and four city-center office buildings in India's best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR)..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Kerala today. Out of the 12 cases, four are ...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The ac...

Russian PM Mishustin returns to work after COVID-19 treatment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection for which he was hospitalised. Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical...

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants turn creative in cut-throat market

Running a restaurant in Dubai, where a discerning international clientele has more than twice as many dining options per head as in New York, was a cut-throat business even before the coronavirus struck. Now restaurateurs are having to adap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020