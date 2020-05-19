Sanofi India Q1 net profit declines 8 pc to Rs 85.4 cr

Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported 8 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 85.4 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.9 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows January-December financial year. Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 784.5 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 717.3 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 7,469.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.09 per cent from its previous close..