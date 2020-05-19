Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aster DM, Social Alpha launch initiative to support medical start-ups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:05 IST
Aster DM, Social Alpha launch initiative to support medical start-ups

Integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare and Social Alpha, an initiative supported by Tata Trusts and the government, on Tuesday said they have jointly launched an initiative to help innovators working in digital health and medical technologies. Aster – Social Alpha Co-Innovation and Clinical Practice Integration Initiative aims to provide infrastructural support to start-ups, including incubation support with access to specialised co-working space within Aster and Social Alpha premises in Bengaluru, Cochin and Delhi, creation of Healthcare Technology Experience Centre at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, creation of Digital Health Incubation Core Group, among others, according to a statement.

"The need for accelerated adoption of tech innovations in healthcare delivery cannot be overstated. The ability of the medtech start-up ecosystem to pivot their technologies to respond to the immediate needs of the COVID-19 demonstrates the innovation agility and creativity of our entrepreneurs," Social Alpha founder and Chairperson Manoj Kumar said. "The appetite for new technologies that can strengthen our healthcare delivery system is palpable but engaging clinicians and healthcare professionals throughout the lab to market progression is necessary to drive user acceptance and adoption at scale. Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare is a step forward in that direction," he added.

The partnership has already shortlisted three technologies for the first batch of the initiative. These technologies have been identified based on the gaps in different stages of the existing COVID-19 management, the statement said.

"We are extremely glad to have partnered with Social Alpha. The start-ups need a real testing environment, real data, real insights, which Aster with its comprehensive network; from pharmacy, primary care to tertiary and quaternary care can help in acceleration," Aster DM Healthcare Chief of Innovation and Research Satish Prasad Rath said. "We are also quite eager to use this platform to bring forth newer innovations for COVID-19 related solutions, as a part of our organisation's efforts to continue providing easily accessible quality care," he added.

The collaboration will also include co-hosting innovation events, co-participation in grand challenges, technology and innovation evaluations, end-user feedback and knowledge sharing and providing crucial mentorship support to the start-ups..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NFL testing modified masks for players next season

NFL players could wear modified facemasks next season, with league engineers and equipment maker Oakley already testing prototypes, according to NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer. Speaking on ESPNs The Adam Schefter Podcas...

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of opp parties on May 22 to discuss plight of migrants

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the governments handling of the crisis, including the announcement of ...

Tata Power posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475&#160;crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on Mar...

U.S. Senate panel backs Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back President Donald Trumps nomination of Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. The committee said the vote was 8-7, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020