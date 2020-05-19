Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB to increase backing of battery-related projects to over EUR 1 billion in 2020

State-of-the-art batteries will be at the heart of Europe’s green transition and already contribute to the decarbonisation of the EU economy.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:30 IST
EIB to increase backing of battery-related projects to over EUR 1 billion in 2020
The production capacity of EIB lithium-ion battery cells projects - both those already approved or signed and those under appraisal stands at 51 GWh. Image Credit: PR Newswire

At a meeting of the European Battery Alliance on Tuesday 19 May, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Andrew McDowell, confirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting a strong, independent European battery industry. The alliance was initiated by European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič in 2017, who also hosted the meeting.

The Bank expects to increase its backing of battery-related projects to more than EUR 1 billion of financing in 2020. This matches the level of support the EIB has offered over the last decade. Since 2010, battery projects financed by the EIB totalled EUR 950 million and supported EUR 4.7 billion of overall project costs. This support benefits from a successful partnership with the European Commission which has enabled new financing instruments such as the InnovFin Energy Demonstration Programme, a tool to facilitate the demonstration phase of innovative energy projects, including battery pilot lines.

The production capacity of EIB lithium-ion battery cells projects - both those already approved or signed and those under appraisal stands at 51 GWh. This compares to a current annual production capacity of 49 GWh in the EU (US: 49 GWh; China: 447 GWh). In addition, the EIB finances the development of new materials, improved battery management systems and battery recycling.

"The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted Europe's vulnerability to interruptions in the supply of critical materials and technologies. As the green energy transition accelerates, creating a European battery industry is vital to protect Europe's competitive position in the world economy," said the EIB Vice-President in charge of energy, Andrew McDowell. "With the support of the European Battery Alliance, the European Investment Bank - the EU Bank - is significantly stepping up our financing of all stages of the battery value chain, from research and development, raw materials extraction and processing through to battery production, e-charging infrastructure and recycling."

According to Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič: "The corona crisis has further highlighted that the rationale behind the European Battery Alliance is more relevant than ever – to bolster Europe's resilience and strategic autonomy in critical industrial sectors and in key, game-changing technologies. I am very pleased to see that the private sectors have kept the momentum thanks to the traction created by the Alliance. Accelerating our work is both, possible and needed. The Commission will, therefore, continue to mobilise all industrial actors, Member States and the EIB to shift things into a higher gear – leveraging investment, establishing a fit-for-future regulatory framework and building our raw materials resilience."

Batteries - key for decarbonisation and future technologies

State-of-the-art batteries will be at the heart of Europe's green transition and already contribute to the decarbonisation of the EU economy. They hold key solutions for low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles. The EU's entire battery industry employs more than 30.000 people across 14 countries. Further developing an independent European battery ecosystem would allow the Union to play an important role in a market which is projected to grow to EUR 250 billion/year by 2025. Additionally, secure local battery capacity would boost the European automotive industry and safeguard thousands of jobs.

However, battery energy storage in Europe – still in the early phases of its development – is facing challenges in manufacturing, shipping, and R&D due to the economic fall-out of the Coronavirus pandemic. Critical battery components are manufactured in China, either by domestic or international producers, and carmakers in Europe suffer from severe disruptions to their supply chain. As a consequence, European car manufacturers had to lower their production already before the COVID-19 crisis hit Europe because they ran short in supplies of battery cells.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani police hunt for killer of two teenage girls seen in kissing video

Pakistani police have launched a manhunt following the murder of two teenage girls who were seen kissing a man in a video that went viral on social media. The girls were killed last week in the deeply conservative and war-torn northwestern ...

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1 lakh from 100 in 64 days

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, more than double the time taken in the US and Spain, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources. According to the dat...

NFL testing modified masks for players next season

NFL players could wear modified facemasks next season, with league engineers and equipment maker Oakley already testing prototypes, according to NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer. Speaking on ESPNs The Adam Schefter Podcas...

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of opp parties on May 22 to discuss plight of migrants

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the governments handling of the crisis, including the announcement of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020