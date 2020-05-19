Left Menu
COVID-19: Qualcomm India commits USD 1.5 mn to support India's efforts against pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:09 IST
COVID-19: Qualcomm India commits USD 1.5 mn to support India's efforts against pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qualcomm India on Tuesday committed USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11.3 crore) towards the country's efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19 infection. The contributions will be made towards PM CARES Fund, and multiple relief and public healthcare infrastructure initiatives, a statement said.

The public healthcare infrastructure efforts include enabling broader availability of COVID-19 test kits, preventive health screening, helping front-line police forces and healthcare workers with sanitization and personal protective equipment as well as relief work supporting feeding the needy and at-risk in various regions across India, it added. "We are living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is for all of us to come together and stand as a united force in fighting this pandemic. As a community, we will need to continue to work together to create solutions that address future challenges with insight and compassion," Rajen Vagadia, Vice President of Qualcomm India and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC, said.

In addition, Qualcomm India employees, in their individual capacity, have been active contributors towards various community outreach and relief efforts, including personal contributions. Qualcomm India has also committed to match employees' personal donations towards COVID-19 relief funds, with a matching contribution to the PM CARES Fund through its Charitable Match Program, the statement said.

