Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as U.S. weighs response to Iran fuel shipment

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:29 IST
Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as U.S. weighs response to Iran fuel shipment

With the United States weighing a response to a gasoline shipment from Iran to Venezuela, people waiting in line outside service stations in the country's capital said they were eager to fill their tanks, regardless of how the fuel arrived.

OPEC members Venezuela and Iran both are U.S. adversaries. A Trump administration official said last week the shipment via five tankers - which are still underway to fuel-starved Venezuela - was "unwelcome." Some Venezuelan opposition politicians have criticized the shipment due to concerns over socialist President Nicolas Maduro's ties with Iran.

But Franklin Luzardo, a restaurant wait-staff manager who during the coronavirus-related quarantine has been making ends meet doing deliveries, said getting gasoline is what matters. "I'm not interested in the origin," Luzardo, 56, told Reuters Tuesday at a gas station in eastern Caracas, where he arrived Monday night. "Without gasoline, the car stops, and that's the bread on our table."

Gasoline shortages have grown acute in recent months due to U.S. pressure on suppliers, part of Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign on Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse and stands accused of corruption, human rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election. Shortages have plagued Venezuela for years due to the collapse of the country's 1.3-million-barrel-per-day refining network thanks to underinvestment and mismanagement by state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela.

"We shouldn't have had to end up importing gasoline from Iran," said Coromoto Alvarez, 61, a retired nurse who arrived at a PDVSA gas station in Caracas' La Bandera neighborhood at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The shortages have hindered food delivery and left doctors struggling to reach hospitals.

"I don't care if the gasoline comes from Iran, just that we get it," said Carmen Rivero, a 35-year-old economist waiting at the La Bandera station. "Without gasoline, food distribution fails, people cannot work."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

James wins Webby Award for ESPN feature

Even with the NBA season on hiatus, LeBron James can still win awards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won a 2020 Webby Award for internet excellence on Tuesday for the ESPN feature Welcome to Bron Bron Land.The awards have been presented ...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. This is an important decision that wi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisoner claimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020