eBaoCloud InsureMO is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to eBaoCloud InsureMO to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eBaoTech Corporation today announced the availability of eBaoCloud®InsureMO® in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. eBaoTech's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

eBaoTech is a global leading digital insurance solution provider with insurance industry clients from over 30 countries. eBaoTech's Insurance Middle Office platform — eBaoCloud InsureMO (InsureMO) is a containerized industry middleware based on microservices architecture. The platform contains common APIs needed to manage the whole life cycle of General, Life and Health insurance policies, such as quotation, illustration, underwriting, payment, and claims. This platform can seamlessly integrate with external applications and services such as OCR, voice recognition, payment and location by API calls. InsureMO also supports third parties to develop APIs and register on InsureMO. Currently, over 3,000 products from over 120 insurance companies across more than 10 countries have been configured on eBaoCloud InsureMO. Rajat Sharma, Corporate Vice President and Head of Sales and Strategy commented, "eBaoTech is a leading global Insurance technology provider with a mission to make Insurance easy. InsureMO is eBaoTech's Insurance middle office platform, delivering a robust 3V proposition (Massive Volume, Velocity and Variation) to the Insurance ecosystem (Carriers, Brokers, Affinity channels, Fintech, e-Commerce, etc.). With an increase in Digital Transformation projects in the Insurance sector globally and to address the growing market demand, we are making InsureMO available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace as one of our global customer reach strategy." Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome eBaoTech's InsureMO to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure." The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About eBaoTech eBaoTech is a digital solution provider to the global insurance industry and our mission is to "make insurance easy". We do business in more than 30 countries globally, serving over 200 carriers and numerous agents, brokers, InsurTech's and others in the insurance ecosystem. Digital insurance is the coming wave and the insurance industry is moving into the API economy. eBaoTech provides solutions and services that enable digital insurance. eBaoTech has been dedicated to insurtech innovation since its founding in 2000. In 2001, eBaoTech developed world's first browser/server based insurance core system suite, leading the advent and adoption of Java-based 3G insurance IT. In 2015 eBaoTech launched the world's first distributed, cloud-native and microservices based 4G insurance platform that provides a complete set of insurance APIs across an insurance policy's full lifecycle. eBaoTech offers a cloud based solution that enables digital insurance and enterprise level core system insurance software. We make insurance easy.

eBaoTech Digital Solutions eBao Cloud is a family of products based on open API Insurance platform that provides real time connectivity and transactional capabilities to insurers, traditional channel partners, affinity partners, and InsurTech startups. eBao Software includes core system suites for Life, P&C, and Health Insurers as well Re-Insurers. More information, please visit www.ebaotech.com. PWR PWR.