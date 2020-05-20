Piramal board approves Rs 500-crore NCD issue

Piramal board approves Rs 500-crore NCD issuePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:53 IST
Diversified group Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis. The meeting of administrative committee of the board of directors has approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it added. The Mumbai-headquartered Piramal Group has presence across pharma, financial services, real estate and glass packaging.
