OnePlus India appoints Navnit Nakra as vice president and chief strategy officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:58 IST
Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday said it has appointed Navnit Nakra as vice president and chief strategy officer for its India operations. As part of the OnePlus senior leadership team, Nakra will spearhead the company's corporate strategy plans in the India region, a statement said.

In his new role, Nakra will be leading the strategic operations on the Red Cable Club, OnePlus' digital lifestyle membership initiative, and will also drive key strategic partnerships that are vital to the India business, it added. Prior to OnePlus, Nakra has worked with Apple as the head of affordability in India for over three years, and with Citibank N. A. for nearly 15 years.

