Cabinet approves implementation of PMMSY to bring about Blue Revolution in India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) - A scheme to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India under two components namely, Central Sector Scheme (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) at a total estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore comprising of (i) Central share of Rs. 9,407 crore, (ii) State share of Rs. 4,880 crore and (iii) Beneficiaries' share of Rs. 5,763 crore. The Scheme will be implemented during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

The PMMSY will be implemented as an umbrella scheme with two separate Components namely (a) Central Sector Scheme (CS) and (b) Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Component is further segregated into Non-beneficiary oriented and Beneficiary orientated sub­components/activities under the following three broad heads:

a) Enhancement of Production and Productivity

b) Infrastructure and Post-Harvest Management

c) Fisheries Management and Regulatory Framework

Funding Pattern: PMMSY will be implemented with the following funding pattern:

Central Sector Scheme (CS):

a) The entire project/unit cost will be borne by the Central government (i.e. 100% central funding).

b) Wherever direct beneficiary oriented i.e. individual/group activities are undertaken by the entities of central government including National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), the central assistance will be up to 40% of the unit/project cost for General category and 60% for SC/ST/Women category.

Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS):

For the Non-beneficiary orientated sub-components/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the entire project/unit cost will be shared between Centre and State as detailed below:

a) North Eastern & Himalayan States: 90% Central share and 10% State share.

b) Other States: 60% Central share and 40% State share.

c) Union Territories (with the legislature and without legislature): 100% Central share.

For the Beneficiary orientated i.e. individual/group activities sub­components/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the Government financial assistance of both Centre and State/UTs governments together will be limited to 40% of the project/unit cost for General category and 60% of the project/unit cost for SC/ST/Women. The Government financial assistance will, in turn, be shared between Centre and State/UTs in the following ratio:

a) The North Eastern & the Himalayan States: 90% Central share and 10% State share.

b) Other States: 60% Central share and 40% State share.

c) Union Territories (with the legislature and without legislature): 100% Central share (No UT Share).

Benefits:

Address the critical gaps in the fisheries sector and realize its potential.

Augmenting fish production and productivity at a sustained average annual growth rate of about 9% to achieve a target of 22 million metric tons by 2024-25 through sustainable and responsible fishing practices.

Improving the availability of certified quality fish seed and feed, traceability in fish and including effective aquatic health management.

Creation of critical infrastructure including modernisation and strengthening of the value chain.

Creation of direct gainful employment opportunities to about 15 lakh fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors and other rural/urban populations in fishing and allied activities and about thrice this number as indirect employment opportunities including enhancement of their incomes.

Boost to investments in the fisheries sector and increase of competitiveness of fish and fisheries products.

Doubling of fishers, fish farmers and fish workers incomes by 2024Social, physical and economic security for fishers and fish workers.

(With Inputs from PIB)