Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successful implementation of support measures for NBFI will be key: Fitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:32 IST
Successful implementation of support measures for NBFI will be key: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said support measures announced by the government for non-banking finance companies seek to ease borrower strain and boost funding conditions for NBFIs, but successful implementation will be the key. In a statement Fitch said, NBFIs will continue to face considerable risks to their asset quality and liquidity even as the economy reopens gradually and banks - the major source of incremental NBFI funding - will remain cautious in the face of looming asset quality pressure.

The government last week announced a Rs 75,000 crore support package for NBFIs. This includes a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies, housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions that are finding it difficult to raise money in debt markets and also a Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for those with low credit rating to help them extend a loan to individuals and MSMEs.

Fitch said Indian non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) funding and liquidity will continue to face pressure despite a pick-up in loan collections. "Additional support initiatives announced by the Indian government last week could help to address some earlier policy gaps, but successful implementation will be key and India has a mixed record on this front," Fitch said.

It expects collections for the next few months to continue to fall well short of pre-coronavirus repayment schedules even though NBFI loan receipts should improve from April's depressed levels as coronavirus-related curbs are gradually eased. "The government's latest measures seek to ease borrower strain and boost funding conditions for NBFIs. A fully guaranteed Rs 3 trillion (USD40 billion) loan scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises aims to encourage lenders to continue funding these more-vulnerable entities, while a modest NBFI debt guarantee plan could help smaller but creditworthy non-bank lenders," it added.

Fitch said the success of these schemes will rest on implementation details that are yet to be released as well as lowering the risk aversion among banks as they are the key intermediaries in the sector. "Pandemic-related liquidity support measures to date have had limited success in improving funding conditions for the NBFI sector," it added.  Fitch took negative action on rated Indian NBFI portfolio in late March to reflect the sector's vulnerability to a coronavirus-related downturn. Since then, loan collections have taken a hit amid the extended economic shutdown.

Fitch-rated NBFIs have retained sufficient funding access consistent with their rating levels over the period, and recent developments are net positive for the sector. "However, conditions remain fragile, and Fitch will continue to monitor underlying developments closely as we look to address the Negative Watches on our Indian NBFI ratings over the coming months," the statement added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopals All Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020