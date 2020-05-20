Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's Q4 profit jumps 76 pc to Rs 764 crore on higher sales in US, Europe

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764 crore during the January to March quarter, up 76 per cent from Rs 434 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:37 IST
Dr Reddy's Q4 profit jumps 76 pc to Rs 764 crore on higher sales in US, Europe
The company has a strong product portfolio and presence across geographies.. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764 crore during the January to March quarter, up 76 per cent from Rs 434 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company reported a revenue of Rs 4,432 crore, up 10 per cent from the year-ago period. Its global generics segment clocked 20 per cent year-on-year jump to Rs 3,640 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came at Rs 1,001 crore while EBITDA margin was at 22.6 per cent. "FY 20 has been a very positive year for the company," said Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad. "Progress made during the year includes VAi status for CTO 6, healthy product pipeline build-up, productivity improvement and strong financial performance across our businesses."

Among the geographies, Europe's segment saw a jump of 80 per cent in revenue while North America and emerging markets rose 21 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. India segment rose 5 per cent year-on-year. Dr Reddy's said various initiatives have been undertaken to ensure that our manufacturing-related operations continue unabated enabling it to serve the patients. A few products related to COVID-19 are under development.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 (500 per cent) per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2019-20. During the quarter, Dr Reddy's acquired select divisions of Wockhardt Ltd's branded generics business in India and a few other international territories like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

The deal comprising a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas was done on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 1,850 crore. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopals All Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020