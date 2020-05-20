Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as vaccine rally falters

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as vaccine rally falters

Global stocks rose on Wednesday as investors regained hopes of recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled recession, while oil prices also strengthened.

Italian bonds remained at their multi-week lows, continuing to gain from a Franco-German plan for a 500 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, ignoring a hawkish counter-proposal in the works. Europe's STOXX 600 index recovered from earlier losses to add 0.2%. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.3%. The world stock index was 0.2% stronger, but still short of its highest level since March 9, reached on Tuesday.

"We are in one of those situations where if there's no bad news, the path of least resistance is for equities to move higher," said James Athey, investment director, Aberdeen Standard Investments." Wall Street ended Tuesday lower after medical news website STAT cast doubt on a Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine trial. The report said the trial results, which had rallied global stocks this week, lacked detail.

Two-thirds of 223 fund managers surveyed by Bank of America reckon recent gains are a bear-market rally. S&P 500 futures were last up 1.1%. Oil gained and gold rose to $1,748.34 per ounce.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was holding near five-and-a-half-week lows hit following the recovery fund announcement. The gap with Germany's 10-year yield was at 210 basis points, close to Tuesday's five-week lows. The U.S. dollar extended falls, sinking 0.3% to a three-week low. The euro edged up 0.2% to $1.0960, near a two-week peak of $1.09755 reached on Tuesday, supported by the Franco-German proposal for recovery fund. Elsewhere, New Zealand central bank chief Adrian Orr backtracked a little from the possibility of negative rates, a prospect he had flagged just days before. That helped support the kiwi dollar.

Doubts about the outlook held back commodity prices. Japanese business confidence slumped to a decade low as the economy entered recession. Australian retail sales suffered their steepest-ever decline in April. And the U.S. economy won't recover its lost ground until sometime after next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures were at $35.51 per barrel, up 2.5%. U.S. crude was 2.3% higher at $32.69 a barrel on signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. "While countries have started to relax restrictions on economic and social activities, economies will not return to where things were before the outbreak," said strategists at Singapore's DBS bank in a note.

"Geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and China, have also returned and are likely to intensify into the U.S. elections in November." (Editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor seeks transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to UN custody

International war crimes investigators have requested that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested last weekend, be transferred to United Nations custody for trial, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.Felicien Kabuga, 84, was detained...

WTO fisheries talks suspended due to COVID preoccupations - document

World Trade Organization negotiations aimed at cutting billions of dollars in subsidies that contribute to overfishing have been suspended due to opposition from some countries that are too preoccupied with COVID-19, an internal document sh...

Turkey eases quarantine restrictions on arrivals from abroad - Anadolu

Turkey will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as the country starts softening measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.Turkish cit...

Nations reopen yet struggle to define 'a new normal'

As nations around the world loosen coronavirus restrictions, people are discovering that the new normal is anything but. Yet some realities have emerged schools, offices, public transport, bars, and restaurants are now on the front lines of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020