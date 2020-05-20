Left Menu
Ecobank and Google partner to help equip African SMEs with digital skills

Ecobank’s invaluable eBanking product suite is increasingly relevant in this era of lockdowns and physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST
With this robust platform, Ecobank provides 24/7 access to customers, conveniently meeting the evolving cash management, payment and collection needs of businesses. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the pan-African Bank, in collaboration with Google is helping to equip African SMEs with the necessary digital skills to navigate the rapidly evolving business world. The aim is to assist African businesses to remain relevant and fulfil their potential by embracing digital capabilities.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah, Ecobank's Group Executive for Commercial Banking said: "As a longstanding pioneer in providing cutting-edge digital solutions for African businesses we are delighted to collaborate with Google to offer timely and relevant solutions, including Google My Business and Google Ad products. These are specifically tailored to meet the needs of our SME customers."

"Our objective is to be the partner of choice for SMEs, by meaningfully supporting their success and growth. It is, therefore, a natural step for us to work with Google to help improve the capabilities of our SMEs customers. We are focused on helping them thrive by adopting technology, which is becoming increasingly essential for the survival of businesses today." Added Josephine Anan-Ankomah.

Ecobank's invaluable eBanking product suite is increasingly relevant in this era of lockdowns and physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this robust platform, Ecobank provides 24/7 access to customers, conveniently meeting the evolving cash management, payment and collection needs of businesses. It is essential that African SMEs take full advantage of the commercial opportunities having a digital presence provides. It will ensure comprehensive engagement between SMEs and their customers as well as potential new customers. Ecobank's digital banking suite, coupled with its collaboration with Google, will empower SMEs to win.

The digital packages are expected to be available to Ecobank's SMEs customers across sub-Saharan Africa in May 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

