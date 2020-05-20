Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:09 IST
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance has tied up with Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer the latter's customers a health insurance plan which will provide cover against COVID-19. The policy-COVID-19 Protection Insurance, offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum in case of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and 50 per cent of sum-insured for the 14-day quarantine period, upon testing and isolation at a government authorised centre. Individuals between the age group of 3 months to 60 years can avail the policy, with the sum-insured ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, a release said. The policy is valid for one year with a waiting period of 15 days before one can claim.                             * * * Altimetrik lans to recruit 1,000 engineering specialists US-based business and IT transformation company Altimetrik on Wednesday said it is is planning to hire about 1,000 engineering specialists in data, java technologies and development operations in India by the end of December 2020.

The company has recruited 270 engineers till now, Altimetrik said in a statement. “Talent is at the core of our existence, we continue to onboard top engineering talent in India to augment our growth momentum,” Altimetrik Corporation Chairman Raj Vattikuti said.

The company also announced the appointments of Krishna Muniramaiah as head of HR for Asia-Pacific Region and will be responsible for leading the firm's human resource operations and strategic direction to boost talent engagement and retention. PTI SM * * * Riot Labz to appoint 800 distributors in 2 months Internet-connected home appliances company Riot Labz on Wednesday announced it is planning to appoint 800 new channel partners in the next two months. The company recently started manufacturing contactless sanitizer dispenser developed by DRDO, called OakMist to tackle the issue of sanitation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Riot Labz said in a statement. "It is vital that we are able to distribute these touch-free hand sanitization devices to every corner of the country as soon as possible. The numbers of COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising, and it is of utmost importance that we combat the spread of the virus," Riot Labz Sales and Marketing Head Ashish James added.

