Left Menu
Development News Edition

562 trains carried over 8 lakh migrants from Guj till Tuesday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:26 IST
562 trains carried over 8 lakh migrants from Guj till Tuesday

Of the total 1,770 Shramik special trains run across the country till Tuesday, 562 originated from Gujarat, which ferried 8.8 lakh workers to their home states, a senior official said on Wednesday. Another 1.10 lakh migrant workers will leave Gujarat in 72 trains by Wednesday midnight, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said.

Among the trains that originated from Gujarat, 393 had left for Uttar Pradesh, 69 for Bihar, 40 for Odisha, 24 for Madhya Pradesh, 18 for Jharkhand, seven for Chhattisgarh and 11 for West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. As many as 72 special trains were scheduled to leave Gujarat by Wednesday midnight- 46 for Uttar Pradesh, 23 for Bihar, two for Jharkhand and one for Tamil Nadu, he said.

"These trains will carry 1.10 lakh workers and with this, the state would have ferried 9,18,000 workers back to their home states," he added..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russia says outbreak stabilising as more leave hospital than test positive

Russia recorded its lowest total of new coronavirus cases since May 1 on Wednesday, with more patients discharged from hospital than new cases for the first time, which officials said showed that the outbreak was stabilising at last. Russia...

EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming

The European Commission unveiled plans Wednesday to protect biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc while building a more sustainable food system, insisting on the need to both reduce the use of pesticides and promote organic farming. In lin...

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.Survivors of COVID-19, th...

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020