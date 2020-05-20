Evil Geniuses unveil redesigned logo, jerseys

Evil Geniuses, a Seattle-based organization fielding esports teams in numerous titles, unveiled a new look on Wednesday, topped by a revised crest and redesigned player jerseys. EG also announced a marketing partnership with LG Electronics USA for monitors and LG UltraGear involving the team's appearance.

The new logo, in midnight blue and white, retains the E and G initials but eliminates the outer ring, realigns the letters from a tilted plane to level plane, and adds serifs at the bottom of each letter. The company explained the design, "The new crest maintains a strong connection to the past logo; the iconic monogram -- synonymous with esports legacy and world-class performance. The circular shape provides a representation (of) one of our core values, inclusivity, while achieving a modern and functional design.

"Two sharp serifs at the head and tail of the monogram ... signify our voice of innovation and risk taking. The outer bevel has been removed to allow for a stronger, bolder and cleaner look." The new jerseys are largely midnight blue, but the left shoulder and sleeve are white, with the color split down the middle between the two colors, contrasting the neighboring color.

The players name will be displayed on an upward slant just below the left side of the collar as well as on the back above a uniform number. The team's "Live Evil" slogan will appear on the trim at the bottom of each sleeve, along with "EST 1997," honoring the team's founding date. Evil Geniuses chief executive officer Nicole LaPointe Jameson said in a statement, "Today represents a culmination of over a year of incredibly hard work and dedication by our entire organization. Fueled by the passion of our unshakable community, we've finally given a face to our vision that's not only representative and respectful of our past, but also dictates EG's place in the future of esports."

EG topped the Dota 2 scene by winning The International 2015, and their then-Call of Duty team captured the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship. EG's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad prevailed in two major events last fall, ESL One: New York and StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8. Evil Geniuses' League of Legends team came in third place in the League Championship Series Spring Split playoffs last month. EG also competes in Fortnite and fighting games.

--Field Level Media