Growth this fiscal depends on intensity of COVID-19: FinMin report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:22 IST
Expressing 'cautious optimism' about the country's economic prospects, a Finance Ministry report on Wednesday said actual GDP growth in 2020-21 would be contingent upon the intensity, spread and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, prepared by the Economic Affairs Division of the Finance Ministry, took comfort from an IMF note which projected a growth rate of 1.9 per cent for the current fiscal. However, it added, "Government is cognizant of the relative severity of lockdown on economic activity in the country and is cautiously optimistic about the signals from Indian benchmark equity indices." Observing that these are still early days and COVID-19 is yet to abate, the report said "the country's actual GDP growth in FY 2020-21 will be contingent upon the intensity, spread and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic within national territory." The report further said that downside risks to India's growth emerge from the high possibility of global slowdown deepening and supply chain disruptions getting exacerbated due to prolonged spread of COVID-19 and lockdowns across countries. India, it added, continues to tackle the health crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the focus has now shifted to revive the economy which has been debilitated by the lockdown. The government and the RBI are working towards implementing substantial targeted fiscal and monetary measures to support affected sectors of the economy, it said.

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnsons Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. The worlds biggest maker of health care products said...

Soccer-Some English Premier League could be free-to-air when it returns - minister

Some English Premier League games could be shown on a free-to-air basis when soccer returns after pausing due to coronavirus, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday.Dowden said current rights-holders had to be respected but that t...

Haryana CM promises to pay 3 months' interest on education loans

Despite the resumption of almost all economic activities in Haryana during Lockdown 4.0, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while pledging to continue to assist the farmers, labourers, poor people, businessmen and entrepreneurs, on Wednesda...
