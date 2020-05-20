Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad, Noida, Chennai among top 10 industrial corridors for MNCs: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:48 IST
Ahmedabad, Noida, Chennai among top 10 industrial corridors for MNCs: Report

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida-Greater Noida, Gurugram-Manesar and Mumbai-Aurangabad are among the top 10 industrial corridors where MNCs can set up manufacturing units, according to a report.  Property consultant JLL India and Invest India have come out with a joint report 'Great Places for Manufacturing in India -- World-class Destinations for Multinationals'.  The report has mapped more than 40 industrial belts in the country, of which 10 locations are most suitable to set up manufacturing units.  "The year 2020 presents challenges as uncertainty grips the world with the outbreak of COVID-19. While the world continues recovering gradually, industries world over are revisiting their global supply chain and reworking alternative business continuity plan," JLL India Country Head and CEO Ramesh Nair said in the report.  While there has been a growing emergence of Southeast Asian countries as the preferred choice, India has three distinct advantages, including the recent reduction of corporate taxes for setting up of new industries.  India is also host to Global In-house Centres (GICs) and Global Centre of Excellence (GCoEs) for several manufacturing companies that provide for more robust ecosystem and R&D, he said.  A large domestic market along with prospects of a manufacturing export hub are added attractions, Nair said. Talking about the locations, the report said Mumbai - Aurangabad has emerged as Maharashtra's new industrial belt. Pune has a unique culmination of IT and manufacturing. It listed Gurugram-Bhiwadi-Neemrana corridor on NH-48 as India's oldest auto cluster.  Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway has become an electronics manufacturing corridor.  Bengaluru is India's Silicon Valley. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai city as well as Tirupati-Chennai-Nellore, the tri-city industrial corridor, figure in the list.  Ahmedabad is emerging as an auto hub, while Hyderabad is fostering new innovations in manufacturing sector. Vadodara (Bharuch-Ankleshwar) is known for power engineering and chemicals cluster.  "India stands at the pedestal of a new growth curve of rapid industrialisation. In the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, India has projected a more resilient and diversified economy to fight the crisis and projected as a major attractive destination," the report said.  As multinationals rethink their sourcing plans and re-organise supply chains, India is one of the most viable locations for Business Continuity Plans (BCP), it added.  India, on account of its large domestic market and low cost production base, is well-positioned to host new investments various sectors. These include textiles and apparels; electronics and consumer appliances; pharmaceuticals; automobiles and components; capital goods; electrical machinery; footwear and leather products; chemicals and petrochemicals; food processing; plastic products; telecom equipment, among others, it added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...

J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnsons Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer. The worlds biggest maker of health care products said...

Soccer-Some English Premier League could be free-to-air when it returns - minister

Some English Premier League games could be shown on a free-to-air basis when soccer returns after pausing due to coronavirus, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday.Dowden said current rights-holders had to be respected but that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020